All apartments in Stone Ridge
Find more places like 25399 PATRIOT TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
25399 PATRIOT TER
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:24 PM

25399 PATRIOT TER

25399 Patriot Terrace · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stone Ridge
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25399 Patriot Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sunny and open upper level END unit*Entry&garage on ground floor*Interior steps to 3rd floor main living area**Private*Beautiful vista views*Backs to Bike Path*Small Balcony off Family Room*Excellent condition*Gourmet kitchen w/granite,gas cooktop,double oven, brand new refrigerator, island/breakfast bar&large eating area*Family rm off kitchen w/ gas fireplace*Garage parking with full length drivewy*plenty of Extra parking next to unit*Condo assoc. restricts pets to NO MORE than 40lbs*House and carpet cleaning and minor repairs are in process now and will be completed before you move in.Matterport/ 3D photos due June 10. Tune in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25399 PATRIOT TER have any available units?
25399 PATRIOT TER has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25399 PATRIOT TER have?
Some of 25399 PATRIOT TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25399 PATRIOT TER currently offering any rent specials?
25399 PATRIOT TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25399 PATRIOT TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 25399 PATRIOT TER is pet friendly.
Does 25399 PATRIOT TER offer parking?
Yes, 25399 PATRIOT TER does offer parking.
Does 25399 PATRIOT TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25399 PATRIOT TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25399 PATRIOT TER have a pool?
No, 25399 PATRIOT TER does not have a pool.
Does 25399 PATRIOT TER have accessible units?
No, 25399 PATRIOT TER does not have accessible units.
Does 25399 PATRIOT TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25399 PATRIOT TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 25399 PATRIOT TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 25399 PATRIOT TER does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 25399 PATRIOT TER?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stone Ridge 2 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Stone Ridge Accessible ApartmentsStone Ridge Apartments with Gym
Stone Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity