25399 PATRIOT TER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Sunny and open upper level END unit*Entry&garage on ground floor*Interior steps to 3rd floor main living area**Private*Beautiful vista views*Backs to Bike Path*Small Balcony off Family Room*Excellent condition*Gourmet kitchen w/granite,gas cooktop,double oven, brand new refrigerator, island/breakfast bar&large eating area*Family rm off kitchen w/ gas fireplace*Garage parking with full length drivewy*plenty of Extra parking next to unit*Condo assoc. restricts pets to NO MORE than 40lbs*House and carpet cleaning and minor repairs are in process now and will be completed before you move in.Matterport/ 3D photos due June 10. Tune in.