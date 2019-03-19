All apartments in Stone Ridge
25137 Sodalite Sq

Location

25137 Sodalite Sq, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/860719f0f6 ----
Stunning Townhouse with Over 2900 Sq Feet in Open Floor Plan. All 3 Levels Have Hardwood Floors Throughout. Lovely Brazilian Walnut Flooring. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Top and Breakfast Eat-in Area. The Master Bedroom Has 3 Walk-in Closets. Basement Has a Large Open Area w/ Full Bathroom. This Beautiful Home Has a Gorgeous Patio and Deck. Enjoy the Amenities: Club House, Gym, Tennis Court
& Community Pool. Available Now!

Disposal
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25137 Sodalite Sq have any available units?
25137 Sodalite Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 25137 Sodalite Sq have?
Some of 25137 Sodalite Sq's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25137 Sodalite Sq currently offering any rent specials?
25137 Sodalite Sq isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25137 Sodalite Sq pet-friendly?
No, 25137 Sodalite Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 25137 Sodalite Sq offer parking?
No, 25137 Sodalite Sq does not offer parking.
Does 25137 Sodalite Sq have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25137 Sodalite Sq offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25137 Sodalite Sq have a pool?
Yes, 25137 Sodalite Sq has a pool.
Does 25137 Sodalite Sq have accessible units?
No, 25137 Sodalite Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 25137 Sodalite Sq have units with dishwashers?
No, 25137 Sodalite Sq does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25137 Sodalite Sq have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25137 Sodalite Sq has units with air conditioning.
