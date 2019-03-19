25137 Sodalite Sq

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/860719f0f6 ----

Stunning Townhouse with Over 2900 Sq Feet in Open Floor Plan. All 3 Levels Have Hardwood Floors Throughout. Lovely Brazilian Walnut Flooring. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Top and Breakfast Eat-in Area. The Master Bedroom Has 3 Walk-in Closets. Basement Has a Large Open Area w/ Full Bathroom. This Beautiful Home Has a Gorgeous Patio and Deck. Enjoy the Amenities: Club House, Gym, Tennis Court

& Community Pool. Available Now!



Disposal

Washer/Dryer In Unit