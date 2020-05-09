25127 ANDES TERRACE

Amenities

One of the largest townhouse built by Van Metre w/ just over 3000 sqft, featuring 3 finished levels, 3 bedrooms & 2 full and 2 half baths. The main level features 10" ceilings & recess lights throughout. The gourmet kitchen features 42' maple cabinets, granite counters, center island with space for barstools; appliances including double oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher, built-in microwave & refrigerator with icemaker; Adjoining family room is the perfect space to entertain & features a fireplace & door leading out to the deck overlooking the private yard. Main level study room off the living room; The upper level features a spacious master bedroom with sitting area & a walk-in closet. The master bath boasts upgraded tile, a separate shower & double sinks. Two additional large bedrooms & 2nd FULL BATH are located on this level. The laundry room is conveniently located on the upper level. The fully finished lower level features a recreation room with a walk-out to a private, fenced back yard. This home is easy access to Loudoun County Pkwy, Route 50 & Toll Road. Enjoy nearby restaurants, theater & shopping. Community amenities include - pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, tot lot/playgrounds, walking trails & more!