All apartments in Stone Ridge
Find more places like 25127 ANDES TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
25127 ANDES TERRACE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

25127 ANDES TERRACE

25127 Andes Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Ridge
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25127 Andes Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
One of the largest townhouse built by Van Metre w/ just over 3000 sqft, featuring 3 finished levels, 3 bedrooms & 2 full and 2 half baths. The main level features 10" ceilings & recess lights throughout. The gourmet kitchen features 42' maple cabinets, granite counters, center island with space for barstools; appliances including double oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher, built-in microwave & refrigerator with icemaker; Adjoining family room is the perfect space to entertain & features a fireplace & door leading out to the deck overlooking the private yard. Main level study room off the living room; The upper level features a spacious master bedroom with sitting area & a walk-in closet. The master bath boasts upgraded tile, a separate shower & double sinks. Two additional large bedrooms & 2nd FULL BATH are located on this level. The laundry room is conveniently located on the upper level. The fully finished lower level features a recreation room with a walk-out to a private, fenced back yard. This home is easy access to Loudoun County Pkwy, Route 50 & Toll Road. Enjoy nearby restaurants, theater & shopping. Community amenities include - pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, tot lot/playgrounds, walking trails & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25127 ANDES TERRACE have any available units?
25127 ANDES TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 25127 ANDES TERRACE have?
Some of 25127 ANDES TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25127 ANDES TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25127 ANDES TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25127 ANDES TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25127 ANDES TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 25127 ANDES TERRACE offer parking?
No, 25127 ANDES TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 25127 ANDES TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25127 ANDES TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25127 ANDES TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 25127 ANDES TERRACE has a pool.
Does 25127 ANDES TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25127 ANDES TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25127 ANDES TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25127 ANDES TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25127 ANDES TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25127 ANDES TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stone Ridge 2 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Stone Ridge Accessible ApartmentsStone Ridge Apartments with Gym
Stone Ridge Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia