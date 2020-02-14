All apartments in Stone Ridge
Find more places like 25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE

25101 Croxley Green Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Ridge
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25101 Croxley Green Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Ready to move in. Beautiful large bright end unit 3 levels TH, with 2 car garages, 3 bedroom, 2 full & 2 half baths, plenty parking. Open-floor plan on main level with gleaming hardwood floor, kitchen with granite countertop, large island, backsplash, stainless steel appliances. 3 large bedrooms in the upper levels with upgrades baths. Lower level enjoyment of a large recreation room with a gas burning fireplace. Community include pool, club house, tot lot, tennis court, picnic area. Close to top-rated Loudoun County schools, shopping centers, commuter roads. No pets and no smoking are accepted. Application instructions in documents - all applications processed online. Application can be found at https://pearsonsmithpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE have any available units?
25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE have?
Some of 25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE offers parking.
Does 25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE has a pool.
Does 25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stone Ridge 2 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Stone Ridge Accessible ApartmentsStone Ridge Apartments with Gym
Stone Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia