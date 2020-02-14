25101 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE

Amenities

Ready to move in. Beautiful large bright end unit 3 levels TH, with 2 car garages, 3 bedroom, 2 full & 2 half baths, plenty parking. Open-floor plan on main level with gleaming hardwood floor, kitchen with granite countertop, large island, backsplash, stainless steel appliances. 3 large bedrooms in the upper levels with upgrades baths. Lower level enjoyment of a large recreation room with a gas burning fireplace. Community include pool, club house, tot lot, tennis court, picnic area. Close to top-rated Loudoun County schools, shopping centers, commuter roads. No pets and no smoking are accepted. Application instructions in documents - all applications processed online. Application can be found at https://pearsonsmithpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/