Stone Ridge, VA
24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:18 PM

24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE

24693 Kings Canyon Square · No Longer Available
Stone Ridge
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

24693 Kings Canyon Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Brand New Carpet being Installed Beautiful and Gorgeous Stunning Townhouse 3 Lvls 1 Car Garage Total of 2140+ SQ, Main level Open Floor plan with bright and gleaming hardwood, well maintained home and Carpets Installed. Excellent Dream Chef kitchen, Spacious Rec Room with Half Bath walk out to Expanded BackYard. Spacious Master with Walk In Closets & Large Master Bth. Visit This home is located at walkable distance to Park and Ride to DC and Metro Station, Gum Spring Library, New Stone Springs Hospital, Physicians~ offices, Shopping and minutes from Route 50, Route 28, Route 267 and Route 606. This home is in a community loaded with amenities including an outdoor pool, a club house, private lake, walking/jogging trails, exercise room, sports courts, playgrounds, It is minutes from the new Paul VI High school and Wegmans that are currently being built. Nearby Harris Teeter, Walmart, Target, Costco, Dulles International Airport, future Silver Line Metro and so much more! www.stoneridgehoa.org for community information. Call Today to Tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have any available units?
24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have?
Some of 24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE offers parking.
Does 24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE has a pool.
Does 24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
