24693 KINGS CANYON SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Brand New Carpet being Installed Beautiful and Gorgeous Stunning Townhouse 3 Lvls 1 Car Garage Total of 2140+ SQ, Main level Open Floor plan with bright and gleaming hardwood, well maintained home and Carpets Installed. Excellent Dream Chef kitchen, Spacious Rec Room with Half Bath walk out to Expanded BackYard. Spacious Master with Walk In Closets & Large Master Bth. Visit This home is located at walkable distance to Park and Ride to DC and Metro Station, Gum Spring Library, New Stone Springs Hospital, Physicians~ offices, Shopping and minutes from Route 50, Route 28, Route 267 and Route 606. This home is in a community loaded with amenities including an outdoor pool, a club house, private lake, walking/jogging trails, exercise room, sports courts, playgrounds, It is minutes from the new Paul VI High school and Wegmans that are currently being built. Nearby Harris Teeter, Walmart, Target, Costco, Dulles International Airport, future Silver Line Metro and so much more! www.stoneridgehoa.org for community information. Call Today to Tour Today!