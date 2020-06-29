45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE

Amenities

Exceptional location for this 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Sterling, VA, very close to Dulles Retail Plaza (Target, Wegmas, Chick-Fil-A roughly 1.6 mi away) and down the street from Dulles Town Center. Easy access via Route 28 to Dulles International Airport and Route 7 to Tysons Corner / McLean / Vienna. 2-level home has plenty of natural sunlight, tall ceilings, a peaceful wood deck patio area, and 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms on the top floor including a spacious master bedroom suite.