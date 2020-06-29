All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like 45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE
Last updated March 9 2020 at 1:52 AM

45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE

45450 Conductor Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

45450 Conductor Terrace, Sterling, VA 20166
Dominion Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Exceptional location for this 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Sterling, VA, very close to Dulles Retail Plaza (Target, Wegmas, Chick-Fil-A roughly 1.6 mi away) and down the street from Dulles Town Center. Easy access via Route 28 to Dulles International Airport and Route 7 to Tysons Corner / McLean / Vienna. 2-level home has plenty of natural sunlight, tall ceilings, a peaceful wood deck patio area, and 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms on the top floor including a spacious master bedroom suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE have any available units?
45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
Is 45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE offer parking?
No, 45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE have a pool?
No, 45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 45450 CONDUCTOR TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165

Similar Pages

Sterling 1 BedroomsSterling 2 Bedrooms
Sterling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSterling 3 Bedrooms
Sterling Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MD
Idylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia