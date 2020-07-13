Apartment List
/
VA
/
stafford courthouse
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

77 Apartments for rent in Stafford Courthouse, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Stafford Courthouse apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
108 DAVIDSON STREET
108 Davidson Street, Stafford Courthouse, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2222 sqft
End unit 3 level TH with many upgrades to list. Fully finished walkout basement with spacious rec room, extra room with closet NTC. Granite kitchen counter tops & tile floors. Hardwood floors on LR, DR and FR. Huge master BR w/large W/I closet.
Results within 1 mile of Stafford Courthouse
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
8 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
104 Blackgum Ct
104 Blackgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2381 sqft
Beautiful 3 level town home in the amazing Embrey Mill neighborhood. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops, espresso cabinets and stunning back splash. Elegant hardwood floors throughout main level.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
104 BELCROFT DRIVE
104 Belcroft Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3503 sqft
READY TO MOVE INTO!!! Gorgeous colonial home with 2 car garage, long driveway, 4BR, 3.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
116 SWEETGUM COURT
116 Sweetgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1868 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in desirable Embrey Mill! Gourmet kitchen with a huge island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, 9' ceilings, and hardwood floors. 3 levels fully upgraded with an attached 2-car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Bell's Run
34 BELLS RIDGE DR
34 Bells Ridge Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Large 4 bedroom colonial. Fenced backyard. North Stafford Neighborhood of Bell's Run on a cul-de-sac. Hardwood Floors and carpet on main level.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Austin Ridge
4 OXEN COURT
4 Oxen Court, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3723 sqft
Available Aug 1, 2020. 3 finished levels Colonial. Formal living and dining area along with a kitchen overlooking large family room with fireplace. $ bedrooms on the upper level. Huge master with luxury bath.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
7 MASTERS DRIVE
7 Masters Drive, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
4510 sqft
All what you need in home over 4500 SQFT! Ready to move in condition, 5 bedrooms & 3.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Valdosta Drive
130 Voldosta Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2400 sqft
130 Valdosta Drive Available 09/04/20 Minutes to Quantico - Great Townhouse - Bright and airy 3 level townhouse (end unit). Entry level has a half bathroom & large family/rec room. Huge family room with cozy fireplace on main level.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford Courthouse
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
1 Unit Available
Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes
100 Timberlake St, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, full-size washers, and well-equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a dog park, a playground, and a swimming pool. Minutes away from I-95 and downtown Fredericksburg.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1756 COURTHOUSE RD
1756 Courthouse Road, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
LOOKING FOR PRIVACY!??! Adorable Rambler in NORTH STAFFORD near Brooke VRE (Train Station) on PRIVATE LOT! BACKS TO TREES! NEWER FLOORING, FRESHLY PAINTED! 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Buckingham Lane#102
200 Buckingham Lane, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Commuter's Dream Location! - A Commuter's Dream Location & Within Your Budget In North Stafford! Wall-To-Wall Carpeting & Neutral Decor.

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1017 Bayview Overlook
1017 Bayview Overlook, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3136 sqft
Gorgeous and Spacious 5 bedroom brick colonial located in cul de sac! Back yard has over 2 acres of wooded land and boosts a large deck and patio making it perfect to enjoy the amazing outdoors while entertaining.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
304 Stafford Glen Court
304 Stafford Glen Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1812 sqft
304 Stafford Glen Court Available 08/05/20 STAFFORD - TOWNHOUSE - This spacious 3 level townhouse with a fully finished basement is located within a short drive to central Stafford.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
405 Sedgwick Ct
405 Sedgewick Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1160 sqft
Beautiful interior TH, 3 bed, 2.5ba. conveniently located to Rt 1 and I-95. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. Fully fenced back yard. Driveway parking.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Highland Home
1012 JULIAN DRIVE
1012 Julian Drive, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
720 sqft
Available Now! Super Adorable, Remodeled Duplex featuring ALL NEW APPLIANCES, FLOORING, LIGHT FIXTURES, FANS, UPGRADED BATHROOM & FRESH PAINT.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
228 Choptank Road
228 Choptank Road, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1839 sqft
228 Choptank Road Available 08/01/20 STAFFORD - VISTA WOODS - MOUNTAIN VIEW HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT - Charming Split Level with many recent upgrades. Great Neighborhood and School District. 4 bedrooms, 1991 Sq ft.

1 of 81

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2044 Coast Guard Drive
2044 Coast Guard Drive, Aquia Harbour, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
STUNNING CONTEMPORARY HOME - AQUIA HARBOUR - Stunning contemporary 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Aquia Harbor. Located on large double lot. Home has private courtyard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
43 SAINT WILLIAMS WAY
43 Saint Williams Way, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
NO SHOWINGS until JULY 24th as tenant is living in the house. Don't miss this 3 finished level house w/4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath house w/ over 3500 sq. ft. located just minutes from Quantico & I-95. Basement w/ large rec room, kitchenette & storage.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD
231 Woodstream Boulevard, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2158 sqft
Desirable 3 BR/2.5 Bath end-unit townhouse with attached 1-car garage, strategically located near shopping, I-95, and commuter lot. Built in 2010, 1624 square feet, plus 534 square feet in the finished walkout basement.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
511 HATCHERS RUN COURT
511 Hatchers Run Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1680 sqft
Beautiful end unit garage TH with all 3 levels about ground. Two story foyer, open floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter top and SS appliances. New SS dish washer. Master Bath with large tub and separate shower. W/I closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Stafford Courthouse, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Stafford Courthouse apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Stafford Courthouse 1 BedroomsStafford Courthouse 2 BedroomsStafford Courthouse 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStafford Courthouse 3 BedroomsStafford Courthouse Apartments with Balcony
Stafford Courthouse Apartments with GarageStafford Courthouse Apartments with GymStafford Courthouse Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStafford Courthouse Apartments with Parking
Stafford Courthouse Apartments with PoolStafford Courthouse Dog Friendly ApartmentsStafford Courthouse Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VABethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MDWarrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VA
Montclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VACulpeper, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America