Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

End unit 3 level TH with many upgrades to list. Fully finished walkout basement with spacious rec room, extra room with closet NTC. Granite kitchen counter tops & tile floors. Hardwood floors on LR, DR and FR. Huge master BR w/large W/I closet. MBath features big tub and separate shower. One car garage. Will be professionally cleaned and carpets cleaned prior to new tenant move in. No pets. Home is tenant occupied until 7/31. No showings / access into home while occupied due to covid-19. Photos are from prior to current tenant occupancy. Once tenant vacates, photos will be updated & virtual tour will be available.