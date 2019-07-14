44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Take ownership pride in this Premium Lot! Stunning Stone front 4BR/3.5 Baths with 2 car garage. Fully top to bottom upgraded townhome with all bells & whistles in the sought after community of East Gate! Gleaming hardwood floors, upgraded carpets, custom paint, trims, moldings & much more!! The unit is pre-wired for speakers! Gourmet Kitchen w/Huge center island and large pantry. Master Bedroom w/ Luxury Master Bath. Large his & her Walk-in Closets. Beautiful rooftop deck/terrace! The Home has a lot to offer. Its location elevates this to a higher level of living! In the heart of Chantilly, this house puts you at the center of the action. You~re not only close to shopping, dining and entertainment but minutes to Fair Oaks Mall & Inova Fair Oaks Hospital. With convenient access to Route 50 and I-66, it~s perfect for commuters. Enjoy an easy ride to Dulles International Airport! The rooftop terrace faces green space providing a place for natural respite. Indulge in indoor temp. controlled swimming & other rec activities at Cub Run RECenter. 3 minutes to Pleasant Valley Golf Club which is a must play in the Washington, DC area has a beautiful, natural layout in a park-like setting - no homes bordering the golf course, just great golf holes! Come & experience by yourself, the perfect combination of luxury, accessibility and value!