Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:44 PM

44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE

44094 Turf Field Square · No Longer Available
Location

44094 Turf Field Square, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Take ownership pride in this Premium Lot! Stunning Stone front 4BR/3.5 Baths with 2 car garage. Fully top to bottom upgraded townhome with all bells & whistles in the sought after community of East Gate! Gleaming hardwood floors, upgraded carpets, custom paint, trims, moldings & much more!! The unit is pre-wired for speakers! Gourmet Kitchen w/Huge center island and large pantry. Master Bedroom w/ Luxury Master Bath. Large his & her Walk-in Closets. Beautiful rooftop deck/terrace! The Home has a lot to offer. Its location elevates this to a higher level of living! In the heart of Chantilly, this house puts you at the center of the action. You~re not only close to shopping, dining and entertainment but minutes to Fair Oaks Mall & Inova Fair Oaks Hospital. With convenient access to Route 50 and I-66, it~s perfect for commuters. Enjoy an easy ride to Dulles International Airport! The rooftop terrace faces green space providing a place for natural respite. Indulge in indoor temp. controlled swimming & other rec activities at Cub Run RECenter. 3 minutes to Pleasant Valley Golf Club which is a must play in the Washington, DC area has a beautiful, natural layout in a park-like setting - no homes bordering the golf course, just great golf holes! Come & experience by yourself, the perfect combination of luxury, accessibility and value!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE have any available units?
44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE have?
Some of 44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE offers parking.
Does 44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE have a pool?
No, 44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44094 TURF FIELD SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
