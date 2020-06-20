All apartments in South Riding
Home
/
South Riding, VA
/
44093 PEIROSA TERRACE
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:14 AM

44093 PEIROSA TERRACE

44093 Peirosa Terrace · (703) 222-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44093 Peirosa Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1542 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of a kind END-UNIT build in 2014 in sought after East Gate community and in a great schools district. Excellent views from main level and bedrooms. Right off of Rt. 50 and Pleasant Valley Rd, and minutes to shopping and East Gate Park & Ride Lot to Reston Metro This sun-drenched townhouse style condo has so much to offer as it is unique with detailed finishes. The open floor plan on the main-level features gleaming hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a half bath and access to the garage defining both luxury and convenience. You will also notice before walking upstairs that the home has just been completely painted the perfect color to be uniformed with the finishes this beauty has to offer. The master suite has two separate closets including a large walk-in. The luxurious full bathroom includes a dual sink vanity, stunning ceramic tile, soaking tub and separate stand up shower. Arguably the best lot the neighborhood has to offer as you are next to a community park. Enjoy relaxing while reading a book or enjoying a cup of coffee on your couch as you watch the kids enjoy themselves playing outside. A perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44093 PEIROSA TERRACE have any available units?
44093 PEIROSA TERRACE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44093 PEIROSA TERRACE have?
Some of 44093 PEIROSA TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44093 PEIROSA TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
44093 PEIROSA TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44093 PEIROSA TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 44093 PEIROSA TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 44093 PEIROSA TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 44093 PEIROSA TERRACE offers parking.
Does 44093 PEIROSA TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44093 PEIROSA TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44093 PEIROSA TERRACE have a pool?
No, 44093 PEIROSA TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 44093 PEIROSA TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 44093 PEIROSA TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 44093 PEIROSA TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44093 PEIROSA TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44093 PEIROSA TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44093 PEIROSA TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
