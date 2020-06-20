44093 PEIROSA TERRACE

Amenities

One of a kind END-UNIT build in 2014 in sought after East Gate community and in a great schools district. Excellent views from main level and bedrooms. Right off of Rt. 50 and Pleasant Valley Rd, and minutes to shopping and East Gate Park & Ride Lot to Reston Metro This sun-drenched townhouse style condo has so much to offer as it is unique with detailed finishes. The open floor plan on the main-level features gleaming hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a half bath and access to the garage defining both luxury and convenience. You will also notice before walking upstairs that the home has just been completely painted the perfect color to be uniformed with the finishes this beauty has to offer. The master suite has two separate closets including a large walk-in. The luxurious full bathroom includes a dual sink vanity, stunning ceramic tile, soaking tub and separate stand up shower. Arguably the best lot the neighborhood has to offer as you are next to a community park. Enjoy relaxing while reading a book or enjoying a cup of coffee on your couch as you watch the kids enjoy themselves playing outside. A perfect place to call home!