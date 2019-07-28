All apartments in South Riding
Find more places like 44056 PEIROSA TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Riding, VA
/
44056 PEIROSA TERRACE
Last updated July 28 2019 at 2:53 AM

44056 PEIROSA TERRACE

44056 Peirosa Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Riding
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

44056 Peirosa Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stunning townhouse style 3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo! Located in East Gate community with great schools. Hardwood floors on the main level with open floor plan and attached 1 car garage. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances and designer backsplash. Three spacious bedrooms on upper level with 2 full baths. Big master suite includes a walk-in closet, dual vanities, and a large soaking tub. Close to Rt 50 and Rt 28 and walking distance to groceries, shopping and restaurants. Walk to East Gate Park and Ride and take the bus to the Wiehle-Reston Silver line Metro. East Gate Community offers a pool, playground, basketball court and club house. Water and trash are included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44056 PEIROSA TERRACE have any available units?
44056 PEIROSA TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 44056 PEIROSA TERRACE have?
Some of 44056 PEIROSA TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44056 PEIROSA TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
44056 PEIROSA TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44056 PEIROSA TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 44056 PEIROSA TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 44056 PEIROSA TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 44056 PEIROSA TERRACE offers parking.
Does 44056 PEIROSA TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44056 PEIROSA TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44056 PEIROSA TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 44056 PEIROSA TERRACE has a pool.
Does 44056 PEIROSA TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 44056 PEIROSA TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 44056 PEIROSA TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44056 PEIROSA TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44056 PEIROSA TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44056 PEIROSA TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Riding 3 BedroomsSouth Riding Accessible Apartments
South Riding Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Riding Apartments with Parking
South Riding Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University