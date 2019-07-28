44056 PEIROSA TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Stunning townhouse style 3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo! Located in East Gate community with great schools. Hardwood floors on the main level with open floor plan and attached 1 car garage. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances and designer backsplash. Three spacious bedrooms on upper level with 2 full baths. Big master suite includes a walk-in closet, dual vanities, and a large soaking tub. Close to Rt 50 and Rt 28 and walking distance to groceries, shopping and restaurants. Walk to East Gate Park and Ride and take the bus to the Wiehle-Reston Silver line Metro. East Gate Community offers a pool, playground, basketball court and club house. Water and trash are included in the rent.