Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Best home in town! Experience resort style living on 1/2 acre with over 3000 sq ft of exterior finished space with multiple screen porches, covered patios, covered porches, stone fireplace and much more! Nestled in a beautifully landscaped yard. 10' ceilings, h/w floors, upper level 4BR plus Den with closet. Located on a cul-de-sac, close to Loudoun County park & ride commuter lot. Excellent school district. Owner agent.