43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE

Applications due by Monday, Mar 4th at 12pm. Beautiful single family home with over 4,800 sq ft of finished space sitting on a 0.47 acre lot with picturesque views. Gleaming wood floors throughout first floor. Gourmet kitchen with gas range, large island and lots of cabinet space. First level features large living/family room w/ fireplace, dining room, office/den, and half bath. Large deck off of kitchen is great for entertaining and relaxing. Huge master suite with full bath and walk-in closet. 3 additional spacious bedrooms on upper level with 2 full baths . Fully finished basement with bedroom and en-suite bath, a wet bar and sliding glass doors that lead t the backyard. Attached 2 car garage opens to mud room. Foosball table and hockey table convey as-is. No pets. Community Amenities include: pool, tennis court, tot lot, clubhouse, fitness center and basketball court.