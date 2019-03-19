All apartments in South Riding
Find more places like 43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Riding, VA
/
43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE

43865 Paramount Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Riding
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

43865 Paramount Place, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Applications due by Monday, Mar 4th at 12pm. Beautiful single family home with over 4,800 sq ft of finished space sitting on a 0.47 acre lot with picturesque views. Gleaming wood floors throughout first floor. Gourmet kitchen with gas range, large island and lots of cabinet space. First level features large living/family room w/ fireplace, dining room, office/den, and half bath. Large deck off of kitchen is great for entertaining and relaxing. Huge master suite with full bath and walk-in closet. 3 additional spacious bedrooms on upper level with 2 full baths . Fully finished basement with bedroom and en-suite bath, a wet bar and sliding glass doors that lead t the backyard. Attached 2 car garage opens to mud room. Foosball table and hockey table convey as-is. No pets. Community Amenities include: pool, tennis court, tot lot, clubhouse, fitness center and basketball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE have any available units?
43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE have?
Some of 43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE offers parking.
Does 43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE has a pool.
Does 43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43865 PARAMOUNT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Riding 3 BedroomsSouth Riding Accessible Apartments
South Riding Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Riding Apartments with Parking
South Riding Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University