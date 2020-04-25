43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage guest parking

Beautiful and bright 4BR, 3.5BA end-unit townhome! One of the largest townhomes in the neighborhood with over 3,300 sq ft. and over-sized 2-car garage with additional storage space. Features include 9 ft. ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, open living and dining areas with main level office, and spacious kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, maple cabinets, and large island. Huge master bedroom with sitting area, generous walk-in closet, and master bath with soaking tub, double vanity, and water closet. Washer and dryer on upper level. Lower level features a full bedroom with closet and full bath in addition to the expansive rec room. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, and playground, and lots of visitor parking. Shopping center, public soccer field and commuter lot are within walking distance. Property is available on June 1st. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Please apply using this link: https://tinyurl.com/43630whitecap.