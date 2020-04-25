All apartments in South Riding
43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE

43630 White Cap Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

43630 White Cap Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful and bright 4BR, 3.5BA end-unit townhome! One of the largest townhomes in the neighborhood with over 3,300 sq ft. and over-sized 2-car garage with additional storage space. Features include 9 ft. ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, open living and dining areas with main level office, and spacious kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, maple cabinets, and large island. Huge master bedroom with sitting area, generous walk-in closet, and master bath with soaking tub, double vanity, and water closet. Washer and dryer on upper level. Lower level features a full bedroom with closet and full bath in addition to the expansive rec room. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, and playground, and lots of visitor parking. Shopping center, public soccer field and commuter lot are within walking distance. Property is available on June 1st. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Please apply using this link: https://tinyurl.com/43630whitecap.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE have any available units?
43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE have?
Some of 43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE offers parking.
Does 43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE has a pool.
Does 43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43630 WHITE CAP TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

