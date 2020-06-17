43600 WHITE CAP TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Upgraded Town-home w 4 bed + 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage. Sun filled! Amazing upgrades include hardwood floors, open floor plan, crown molding, large kitchen! Upgraded cabinets and granite Counter Tops. Tons of living area, family and living rooms. Master Bedroom sitting area. Large deck/patio. Community w/ amazing amenities Close to shopping, restaurant and new Dulles Landing. Landlord will do the touch ups and move out cleaning before the new tenant occupy the property. Walk to commuter lot. Rent & Enjoy!