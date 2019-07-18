43587 HELMSDALE TER

Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL - Move-in by 7-14-19 and receive 7 days of no rent. Location is key! This popular East Gate Community offers Large lower level piggy back townhome in the heart of Chantilly with easy access to Route 50 / Lee Jackson memorial highway, and walk to amenities. Only a few blocks from the South Riding Shopping Center where you can shop for grocery, order Chinese, take out pizza, or sip on an ice cold Frappuccino at Starbucks. Just 10 minutes to IAD Airport, 15 minutes from Fairoaks Mall, 30 minutes to Reston, 45 minutes to DC. Home features Beautiful cherry cabinet in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and carpeting throughout the rest to keep you comfy and cozy in the colder months. This 3 bedroom 3 full bath Home has professionally cleaned carpet and interior, and has been well kept. Lots of sunlight, access to nice walking paths and community pools. No pets no smoking. 1 car garage and 1 driveway space with ample parking throughout community. Covered balcony with storage room. Ready immediately.