South Riding, VA
43587 HELMSDALE TER
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:41 AM

43587 HELMSDALE TER

43587 Helmsdale Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

43587 Helmsdale Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
MOVE-IN SPECIAL - Move-in by 7-14-19 and receive 7 days of no rent. Location is key! This popular East Gate Community offers Large lower level piggy back townhome in the heart of Chantilly with easy access to Route 50 / Lee Jackson memorial highway, and walk to amenities. Only a few blocks from the South Riding Shopping Center where you can shop for grocery, order Chinese, take out pizza, or sip on an ice cold Frappuccino at Starbucks. Just 10 minutes to IAD Airport, 15 minutes from Fairoaks Mall, 30 minutes to Reston, 45 minutes to DC. Home features Beautiful cherry cabinet in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and carpeting throughout the rest to keep you comfy and cozy in the colder months. This 3 bedroom 3 full bath Home has professionally cleaned carpet and interior, and has been well kept. Lots of sunlight, access to nice walking paths and community pools. No pets no smoking. 1 car garage and 1 driveway space with ample parking throughout community. Covered balcony with storage room. Ready immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43587 HELMSDALE TER have any available units?
43587 HELMSDALE TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 43587 HELMSDALE TER have?
Some of 43587 HELMSDALE TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43587 HELMSDALE TER currently offering any rent specials?
43587 HELMSDALE TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43587 HELMSDALE TER pet-friendly?
No, 43587 HELMSDALE TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 43587 HELMSDALE TER offer parking?
Yes, 43587 HELMSDALE TER offers parking.
Does 43587 HELMSDALE TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43587 HELMSDALE TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43587 HELMSDALE TER have a pool?
Yes, 43587 HELMSDALE TER has a pool.
Does 43587 HELMSDALE TER have accessible units?
No, 43587 HELMSDALE TER does not have accessible units.
Does 43587 HELMSDALE TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43587 HELMSDALE TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 43587 HELMSDALE TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 43587 HELMSDALE TER does not have units with air conditioning.
