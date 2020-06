Amenities

Beautiful and Well Maintained condo-townhome in East Gate community in South Riding. The unit features hardwoods, crown moldings, upgraded kitchen with granite, Stainless Steel GE appliances, window treatments, neutral paint throughout. Open and spacious floor plan with three bedrooms, two full and one half baths, 1 car garage. Please Schedule your tour Today!