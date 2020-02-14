43575 MCKAY TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

WHAT A BEAUTIFUL RENTAL ! 4BR/3.5BA Townhouse with a wide 2 Car Garage located in the Townes at East Gate! Spacious main floor w/ bright HWs, gas fireplace, crown molding through open floor plan, 1/2BA. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances , floor to ceiling cabinets, center island and a patio off kitchen! Upstairs has 3 generous bedrooms and an owners suite with wonderful master bath . Finished lower level provides a 4th bedroom and full bath, perfect for guests. Community pool is right across the street! Shuttle to Metro, close to Dulles Airport, Rt50, Rt 28 and easy access to Dulles Toll Rd and Rt 66