43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground garage guest parking

Virtual Tour at - https://photos.app.goo.gl/EbF7nar1V1PAKndy7 Walk to Park and ride !!! One of the LARGEST town home Stanford model in east gate with 3,389 sq ft. Luxury at it best, Gorgeous inside, open layout, with all 3 level bump out. 2 car garage, 4 BR, 3.5 baths. Stainless steel appliance in kitchen with island, breakfast. Over size rooms, wide stairs & landings, tons of natural light. ,hardwood on main level and master bedroom. high ceilings, sun room, dinning area and office area on main level.Huge master bedroom with sitting area, generous walk-in closet, and master bath with soaking tub, double vanity.. Washer and dryer on upper level. Lower level features a full bedroom with closet and full bath, expansive recreation area with extended bump out.Amenities include clubhouse, playground, plenty of visitor parking, walking distance to east gate marketplace, soccer court, park and ride.