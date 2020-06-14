All apartments in South Riding
South Riding, VA
43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:12 PM

43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE

43567 White Cap Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

43567 White Cap Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
Virtual Tour at - https://photos.app.goo.gl/EbF7nar1V1PAKndy7 Walk to Park and ride !!! One of the LARGEST town home Stanford model in east gate with 3,389 sq ft. Luxury at it best, Gorgeous inside, open layout, with all 3 level bump out. 2 car garage, 4 BR, 3.5 baths. Stainless steel appliance in kitchen with island, breakfast. Over size rooms, wide stairs & landings, tons of natural light. ,hardwood on main level and master bedroom. high ceilings, sun room, dinning area and office area on main level.Huge master bedroom with sitting area, generous walk-in closet, and master bath with soaking tub, double vanity.. Washer and dryer on upper level. Lower level features a full bedroom with closet and full bath, expansive recreation area with extended bump out.Amenities include clubhouse, playground, plenty of visitor parking, walking distance to east gate marketplace, soccer court, park and ride.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE have any available units?
43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE have?
Some of 43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE have a pool?
No, 43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
