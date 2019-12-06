43510 HYLAND HILLS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Excellent 2 Car Detached Garage Townhome with 3br/2.5ba 3 lvl t/h ! Hardwoods on main lvl! Stainless kit appliances! Kit w/breakfast bar opens to family room w/gas fpl! Custom paint! 10' ceilings on main lvl! Open floor plan! Large mstr br suite w/mstr ba w/sep shower & jetted tub! Laundry on Bed Room Level! Walk to pool, playground & elementary school!. Located in a community loaded with amenities including an outdoor pool, a club house, private lake, walking/jogging trails, exercise room, sports courts, playgrounds, Nearby shopping, Walmart, Target, Costco, Dulles International Airport, future Dulles North Silver Line Metro Metro, less than 10 mins to park and Ride to Metro Station and so much more.