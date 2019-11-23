43482 HOPESTONE TERRACE

Amenities

Spacious house with 3 big bed-rooms, and big closets. Much cheaper, cleaner, bigger than apartments around the area! Prime location in Loudoun County Chantilly, VA (South Riding).Walking distance to Giant Food, Home Depot, numerous restaurants, and Walmart. Easy access to RT. 50, 606, 28 roads. Only 13 minutes to Dulles Airport. New and safe neighborhood. (you will enjoy the quality life by living in this gorgeous house) 2274 sq. feet living space with beautiful composite new deck and newly painted two-car-garage. Living room and other rooms are bestowed with a lot of natural sunlights. Plenty of parking. Available immediately.No pets, Non-smoking. Basement does not convey.