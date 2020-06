Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Bright townhome for rent. Available 7-3-2020. Walking distance to shopping in South Riding. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan. Main level with living room and kitchen which opens to fenced yard. Mid level has upper level family room with wood floors and one bedroom and bath. Top level has two bedrooms and full bath. Walk nearby shopping and restaurants. No pets No smoking.