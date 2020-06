Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Gorgeous Toll Brothers brick front 2-car garage town home featuring an open floor plan with lots of upgrades. The home is offering lots of space with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Beautiful Hardwood flooring on the entire main level, large living and dining rooms, family room with gas fireplace, large kitchen with breakfast table space leading to the newly remodeled deck, large recreation room with full bathroom, direct access to the garage and large patio with fenced backyard.