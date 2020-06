Amenities

granite counters pet friendly fireplace carpet oven

Much bigger than it looks with 4 finished levels! Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, tiled backsplash, double oven, breakfast bar and table space. Huge family room with gas fireplace. Spacious master bedroom with luxury bathroom, 3 further bedrooms. Loft (den/bedroom) with full bathroom, finished basement with full bathroom. New carpet on upper levels will be installed before new lease starts. Available from August 1st 2020. One small pet only considered.