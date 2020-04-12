42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this beautiful brick front, 2 car garage town home in the sought-after community of Eastview at Stone Ridge. The Open Floor Plan is great for living life together in the spacious main living area with gourmet kitchen and breakfast room. It is an easy walk out from the kitchen to the deck making entertaining a breeze! The laundry on the bedroom level makes life easy. The rich wood floors on main and spacious environment throughout with fine touches like the iron spindles make living here a delight to the eye and the soul! 24-month lease preferred. Credit scores above 700 considered. NO PETS. To apply, go to https://www.richeypm.com/ and click APPLY NOW at the far right at the top. The property itself is not listed with Richey Property Management so it will not appear in the AVAILABLE PROPERTIES link. They only do the application screening. Please make note somewhere of the property address if allowed (have not been through the process) and please let the listing agent know when this is completed.