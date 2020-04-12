All apartments in South Riding
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:35 AM

42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE

42287 Lancaster Woods Sq · No Longer Available
Location

42287 Lancaster Woods Sq, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this beautiful brick front, 2 car garage town home in the sought-after community of Eastview at Stone Ridge. The Open Floor Plan is great for living life together in the spacious main living area with gourmet kitchen and breakfast room. It is an easy walk out from the kitchen to the deck making entertaining a breeze! The laundry on the bedroom level makes life easy. The rich wood floors on main and spacious environment throughout with fine touches like the iron spindles make living here a delight to the eye and the soul! 24-month lease preferred. Credit scores above 700 considered. NO PETS. To apply, go to https://www.richeypm.com/ and click APPLY NOW at the far right at the top. The property itself is not listed with Richey Property Management so it will not appear in the AVAILABLE PROPERTIES link. They only do the application screening. Please make note somewhere of the property address if allowed (have not been through the process) and please let the listing agent know when this is completed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE have any available units?
42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE have?
Some of 42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE offers parking.
Does 42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE have a pool?
No, 42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42287 LANCASTER WOODS SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
