42234 OASIS COURT

NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM IN BASEMENT (11X10) !! Vacant- Immediately available. This will not last!! Located on a cul-de-sac in a nice residential quiet neighborhood. Suitable for single working Professional or Student. Rent includes WIFI and all Utilities (Water, Gas, and Electric). Shared 1 bathroom/open living room/kitchenette/eating area/laundry room with another elderly lady tenant a Retired teacher. Kitchenette has Electric Stove, Fridge, and Microwave. No Parking on Oasis Ct. Free parking three houses away on White Sands Dr. For quick response please include your Full name, Email address and Phone number in all your inquiries. No Smoking and No Pets.