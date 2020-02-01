All apartments in South Riding
42234 OASIS COURT

42234 Oasis Court · No Longer Available
Location

42234 Oasis Court, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM IN BASEMENT (11X10) !! Vacant- Immediately available. This will not last!! Located on a cul-de-sac in a nice residential quiet neighborhood. Suitable for single working Professional or Student. Rent includes WIFI and all Utilities (Water, Gas, and Electric). Shared 1 bathroom/open living room/kitchenette/eating area/laundry room with another elderly lady tenant a Retired teacher. Kitchenette has Electric Stove, Fridge, and Microwave. No Parking on Oasis Ct. Free parking three houses away on White Sands Dr. For quick response please include your Full name, Email address and Phone number in all your inquiries. No Smoking and No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42234 OASIS COURT have any available units?
42234 OASIS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 42234 OASIS COURT have?
Some of 42234 OASIS COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42234 OASIS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
42234 OASIS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42234 OASIS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 42234 OASIS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 42234 OASIS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 42234 OASIS COURT offers parking.
Does 42234 OASIS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42234 OASIS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42234 OASIS COURT have a pool?
No, 42234 OASIS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 42234 OASIS COURT have accessible units?
No, 42234 OASIS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 42234 OASIS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 42234 OASIS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42234 OASIS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 42234 OASIS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

