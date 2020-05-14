25634 Creek Run Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Lovely home in South riding, Chantilly VA - Property Id: 272590



Fabulous 3 BR 2 1/2 bath in highly sort after South Riding community. Zoned to excellent schools. Back yard facing beautiful golf course and large sunroom to enjoy all seasons leading to outdoor deck area. Gourmet kitchen with breakfast area, 2 car garage. Formal living and formal dining as well as family room with fireplace. High ceilings. Large master bedroom and bath with walk in closet. Another large bedroom with access to hall bath and 3rd bed room upstairs. Large laundry downstairs with utility sink. Very large basement for storage. Come see your new home.

No Pets Allowed



