25604 ROCKY GAP COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool media room sauna tennis court

CALL TO LA NOT THE OFFICE PLZ..Magnificent House with almost 6000 sf. of space. Plenty of rooms ..6 bedrooms and 5 full baths plus 2 half baths all this for a demanding tenant that is looking for a nice place to call home. Home theater with 7 reclining chairs. Location is the best. Walk to Eastgate park and ride. Shopping stores just minutes away. Excellent neighborhood that offers many amenities to its residents such as; pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, exercise room, walking paths, toddlers playgrounds, pond,etc. Please call LA to make an appointment. Sorry no pets and no smoking. Only 2 people to qualify to rent the house