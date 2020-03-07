25604 ROCKY GAP COURT

Amenities
CALL TO LA NOT THE OFFICE PLZ..Magnificent House with almost 6000 sf. of space. Plenty of rooms ..6 bedrooms and 5 full baths plus 2 half baths all this for a demanding tenant that is looking for a nice place to call home. Home theater with 7 reclining chairs. Location is the best. Walk to Eastgate park and ride. Shopping stores just minutes away. Excellent neighborhood that offers many amenities to its residents such as; pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, exercise room, walking paths, toddlers playgrounds, pond,etc. Please call LA to make an appointment. Sorry no pets and no smoking. Only 2 people to qualify to rent the house