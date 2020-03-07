All apartments in South Riding
25604 ROCKY GAP COURT
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM

25604 ROCKY GAP COURT

25604 Rocky Gap Court · No Longer Available
Location

25604 Rocky Gap Court, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
media room
sauna
tennis court
CALL TO LA NOT THE OFFICE PLZ..Magnificent House with almost 6000 sf. of space. Plenty of rooms ..6 bedrooms and 5 full baths plus 2 half baths all this for a demanding tenant that is looking for a nice place to call home. Home theater with 7 reclining chairs. Location is the best. Walk to Eastgate park and ride. Shopping stores just minutes away. Excellent neighborhood that offers many amenities to its residents such as; pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, exercise room, walking paths, toddlers playgrounds, pond,etc. Please call LA to make an appointment. Sorry no pets and no smoking. Only 2 people to qualify to rent the house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25604 ROCKY GAP COURT have any available units?
25604 ROCKY GAP COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25604 ROCKY GAP COURT have?
Some of 25604 ROCKY GAP COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25604 ROCKY GAP COURT currently offering any rent specials?
25604 ROCKY GAP COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25604 ROCKY GAP COURT pet-friendly?
No, 25604 ROCKY GAP COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25604 ROCKY GAP COURT offer parking?
No, 25604 ROCKY GAP COURT does not offer parking.
Does 25604 ROCKY GAP COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25604 ROCKY GAP COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25604 ROCKY GAP COURT have a pool?
Yes, 25604 ROCKY GAP COURT has a pool.
Does 25604 ROCKY GAP COURT have accessible units?
No, 25604 ROCKY GAP COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 25604 ROCKY GAP COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25604 ROCKY GAP COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 25604 ROCKY GAP COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 25604 ROCKY GAP COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
