Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:59 AM

25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE

25570 Creekmore Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

25570 Creekmore Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NATURAL LIGHT FILLED IMMACULATE TOWNHOUSE IN SOUTH RIDING* THREE FINISHED LEVELS FILLED WITH OPEN SPACE*WASHER/DRYER LOCATED ON THE 3RD FLOOR* TWO CAR GARAGE* HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN LEVEL* GRANITE COUNTERS WITH A OPEN PLAN LAYOUT KITCHEN* VERY PRIVATE BACK COMMON AREA* EXCELLENT DECK SPACE* HIGH 9FT+ CEILINGS* VAULTED CEILINGS* OUTDOOR COMMUNITY POOLS* CLOSE TO SOUTH RIDING MARKET SQUARE*PARKS AND MUCH MORE. PATIO AD FENCED BACKYARD. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH BEDROOM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE have any available units?
25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE have?
Some of 25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

