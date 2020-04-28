25570 CREEKMORE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

NATURAL LIGHT FILLED IMMACULATE TOWNHOUSE IN SOUTH RIDING* THREE FINISHED LEVELS FILLED WITH OPEN SPACE*WASHER/DRYER LOCATED ON THE 3RD FLOOR* TWO CAR GARAGE* HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN LEVEL* GRANITE COUNTERS WITH A OPEN PLAN LAYOUT KITCHEN* VERY PRIVATE BACK COMMON AREA* EXCELLENT DECK SPACE* HIGH 9FT+ CEILINGS* VAULTED CEILINGS* OUTDOOR COMMUNITY POOLS* CLOSE TO SOUTH RIDING MARKET SQUARE*PARKS AND MUCH MORE. PATIO AD FENCED BACKYARD. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH BEDROOM.