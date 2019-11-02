25546 CASALE TER, UNIT # 312

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Unit CASALE TER, UNIT # 312 Available 01/09/20 Home Away from Home - Property Id: 152832



Beautifully fully furnished Two bedrooms, One and half bath, living, dining, kitchen condo most suitable for short term rentals ( 4-5 months ). Ideal for companies to accomodate their executives locating to Virginia / DC on short term assignments.

Strategically located : very close to Dulles Airport, Park and ride parking for Metro, Fair Oaks Mall and other shopping areas and restaurants. Not too far from Washington DC.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152832p

No Pets Allowed



