25546 CASALE TER, UNIT # 312

Amenities
Unit CASALE TER, UNIT # 312 Available 01/09/20 Home Away from Home - Property Id: 152832
Beautifully fully furnished Two bedrooms, One and half bath, living, dining, kitchen condo most suitable for short term rentals ( 4-5 months ). Ideal for companies to accomodate their executives locating to Virginia / DC on short term assignments.
Strategically located : very close to Dulles Airport, Park and ride parking for Metro, Fair Oaks Mall and other shopping areas and restaurants. Not too far from Washington DC.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152832p
Property Id 152832
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5130223)