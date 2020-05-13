All apartments in South Riding
25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE

25488 Hopton House Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

25488 Hopton House Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
new construction
More Photos coming soon! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath spacious townhouse in a prime location with easy access to route 50, backing to woods, large common lawn area, bump out, brick front and covered porch entrance. ***Sun filled main level with open floor plan has nice hardwood flooring, granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen***3 bed, 2 bath with washer & dryer on the upper level.***4th bedroom and 1 full bath, and recreational room in the entry level basement. 2 car garage with additional storage space, illuminating recessed lighting in the main level.***Guest parking, community club house, pool and tot lots, close proximity to shops, restaurants, park and ride lots.*** located near Loudoun county bus stop for commuter buses to DC & Wiehle Metro. Access to walking trails and near newly constructed third party wellness centers. ***Move out cleaning and steam carpet cleaning will be done before tenant occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE have any available units?
25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE have?
Some of 25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

