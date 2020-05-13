25488 HOPTON HOUSE TERRACE

Amenities

More Photos coming soon! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath spacious townhouse in a prime location with easy access to route 50, backing to woods, large common lawn area, bump out, brick front and covered porch entrance. ***Sun filled main level with open floor plan has nice hardwood flooring, granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen***3 bed, 2 bath with washer & dryer on the upper level.***4th bedroom and 1 full bath, and recreational room in the entry level basement. 2 car garage with additional storage space, illuminating recessed lighting in the main level.***Guest parking, community club house, pool and tot lots, close proximity to shops, restaurants, park and ride lots.*** located near Loudoun county bus stop for commuter buses to DC & Wiehle Metro. Access to walking trails and near newly constructed third party wellness centers. ***Move out cleaning and steam carpet cleaning will be done before tenant occupancy.