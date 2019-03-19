25456 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

Beautiful and spacious end unit w/2 car garage. No more than 2 incomes to qualify!No pets allowed*3,410 fin s/f. Stunning upgrades throughout! Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in light and bright kitchen! Hardwood floors and crown molding. Light and bright! Work from home in the main level office. Master bedroom with tray ceiling. Decorator paint tones. Large deck and easy access for grilling. Move in ready! Close to shops and restaurants. This is a 10+++ Move in now and kick off the new year! Plenty of guest parking!