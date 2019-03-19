All apartments in South Riding
25358 Mcintyre Square

Location

25358 Mcintyre Square, South Riding, VA 20152
Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
The Renters Warehouse and Marc Perez present to you this spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath 2 half bath townhome situated in the sought after neighborhood of South Riding in Chantilly, VA. This home is move in ready with 2,346 square feet, stainless steel appliances, a walkout basement, two car garage as well as a large media room on the lower level. 3 bedrooms on upper level, master has oversized walk-in closet and luxurious tub. Excellent location next to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Easy commuting with quick access to Route 50 and Dulles Airport. References and credit/background check required. Please text or call Marc Perez at 571.239.0553 to schedule a showing, or to find out more information! I look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25358 Mcintyre Square have any available units?
25358 Mcintyre Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25358 Mcintyre Square have?
Some of 25358 Mcintyre Square's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25358 Mcintyre Square currently offering any rent specials?
25358 Mcintyre Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25358 Mcintyre Square pet-friendly?
No, 25358 Mcintyre Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25358 Mcintyre Square offer parking?
Yes, 25358 Mcintyre Square offers parking.
Does 25358 Mcintyre Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25358 Mcintyre Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25358 Mcintyre Square have a pool?
No, 25358 Mcintyre Square does not have a pool.
Does 25358 Mcintyre Square have accessible units?
No, 25358 Mcintyre Square does not have accessible units.
Does 25358 Mcintyre Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 25358 Mcintyre Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25358 Mcintyre Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 25358 Mcintyre Square does not have units with air conditioning.
