25358 Mcintyre Square

Amenities

garage stainless steel walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage media room

The Renters Warehouse and Marc Perez present to you this spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath 2 half bath townhome situated in the sought after neighborhood of South Riding in Chantilly, VA. This home is move in ready with 2,346 square feet, stainless steel appliances, a walkout basement, two car garage as well as a large media room on the lower level. 3 bedrooms on upper level, master has oversized walk-in closet and luxurious tub. Excellent location next to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Easy commuting with quick access to Route 50 and Dulles Airport. References and credit/background check required. Please text or call Marc Perez at 571.239.0553 to schedule a showing, or to find out more information! I look forward to meeting you!