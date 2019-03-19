25358 Mcintyre Square

Amenities
The Renters Warehouse and Marc Perez present to you this spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath 2 half bath townhome situated in the sought after neighborhood of South Riding in Chantilly, VA. This home is move in ready with 2,346 square feet, stainless steel appliances, a walkout basement, two car garage as well as a large media room on the lower level. 3 bedrooms on upper level, master has oversized walk-in closet and luxurious tub. Excellent location next to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Easy commuting with quick access to Route 50 and Dulles Airport. References and credit/background check required. Please text or call Marc Perez at 571.239.0553 to schedule a showing, or to find out more information! I look forward to meeting you!