25292 TALENT STREET

Over 3600 sq.ft, 4 BD/2.5 BA, Open plan, living room attached with dining room, high ceiling in family room with open plan with Kitchen, home office on main level and can be 5th bedroom, Granite counter tops, Refrigerator, Washer Dryer, Built in Ovens and Microwave. Master bedroom offers large walkin closet and a large bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and has a two car garage. This is a two levels single family house is available for rent starting Sept 15 th, 2019. Its in the must desired area of south riding, a must see.. It has a large private deck overlooking woods, and walking trails.Walking distance from Freedom highschool, close to liberty elementary school, close to Giant, Wal-mart, Home depot, Panera Bread. The community have multiple pools, offers lots of activity in the area, like fishing, open movies and lots more[ Note: This property has 3 levels, the basement is all one unit (3BD/2BA) and is separately offered, it has its own private entrance which is separate ]