25292 TALENT STREET

25292 Talent Street · No Longer Available
Location

25292 Talent Street, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Over 3600 sq.ft, 4 BD/2.5 BA, Open plan, living room attached with dining room, high ceiling in family room with open plan with Kitchen, home office on main level and can be 5th bedroom, Granite counter tops, Refrigerator, Washer Dryer, Built in Ovens and Microwave. Master bedroom offers large walkin closet and a large bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and has a two car garage. This is a two levels single family house is available for rent starting Sept 15 th, 2019. Its in the must desired area of south riding, a must see.. It has a large private deck overlooking woods, and walking trails.Walking distance from Freedom highschool, close to liberty elementary school, close to Giant, Wal-mart, Home depot, Panera Bread. The community have multiple pools, offers lots of activity in the area, like fishing, open movies and lots more[ Note: This property has 3 levels, the basement is all one unit (3BD/2BA) and is separately offered, it has its own private entrance which is separate ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25292 TALENT STREET have any available units?
25292 TALENT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25292 TALENT STREET have?
Some of 25292 TALENT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25292 TALENT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
25292 TALENT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25292 TALENT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 25292 TALENT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25292 TALENT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 25292 TALENT STREET offers parking.
Does 25292 TALENT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25292 TALENT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25292 TALENT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 25292 TALENT STREET has a pool.
Does 25292 TALENT STREET have accessible units?
No, 25292 TALENT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 25292 TALENT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 25292 TALENT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25292 TALENT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 25292 TALENT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
