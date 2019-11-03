All apartments in South Riding
25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE

25208 Briargate Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

25208 Briargate Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
Welcome home to this beautifully maintained 3bed/2.5 bath, 3 level townhouse style condo in the sought after neighborhood of East Gate 3. The main level features a sun-filled open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors. The Kitchen offers an extended granite countertop, stainless steel appliances (French door refrigerator), and upgraded soft-close cabinetry. The second floor offers two very large bedrooms and a full bathroom. The upper level is the private master suite, walk-in closet, and luxury master bathroom with double vanity, glass-enclosed shower and a soak in bathtub. The laundry room is conveniently located on the upper level located next to the master bedroom. Enjoy the community amenities located within walking distance - community pool, clubhouse, visitor parking and many fun playgrounds. You can wake up and walk to the new The Fitness Equation gym in South Riding and the East Gate Marketplace shopping center that offers various restaurants, grocery, coffee, and salons. The perfect balance!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE have any available units?
25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE have?
Some of 25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

