25208 BRIARGATE TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool guest parking

Welcome home to this beautifully maintained 3bed/2.5 bath, 3 level townhouse style condo in the sought after neighborhood of East Gate 3. The main level features a sun-filled open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors. The Kitchen offers an extended granite countertop, stainless steel appliances (French door refrigerator), and upgraded soft-close cabinetry. The second floor offers two very large bedrooms and a full bathroom. The upper level is the private master suite, walk-in closet, and luxury master bathroom with double vanity, glass-enclosed shower and a soak in bathtub. The laundry room is conveniently located on the upper level located next to the master bedroom. Enjoy the community amenities located within walking distance - community pool, clubhouse, visitor parking and many fun playgrounds. You can wake up and walk to the new The Fitness Equation gym in South Riding and the East Gate Marketplace shopping center that offers various restaurants, grocery, coffee, and salons. The perfect balance!!