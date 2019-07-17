25192 BEACH PLACE

Amenities

Gorgeous 2,889 sq. ft. End Unit Town Home Boosting with Natural Light, offers Hardwood Floor in a Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with Granite tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, complete with an island and a breakfast bar and overlooks the backyard, with beautiful hardwood floors. The open living room and dining room area boast large windows that fill the entire main level with sunlight. Beautiful deck off of kitchen to enjoy outdoors. 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths and two car Garage. Fully Finished walk-out level Basement with Full Bath, fire place & space for a bedroom. Huge Master Bedroom with Walk-in closet and organizers, sitting area, upgraded master bath. Good view to courtyard and trees. There is a bonus room on the lower level with tons of potential. Playroom, office space, exercise room, or anything you want! Also leads out to the sunny backyard. Highly desirable community with access to 40 mile trail. Dulles South Recreation and Community Center, parks, Stone Ridge and South Riding shopping centers, dining options, and more are only minutes away! Convenient to Route 50~great for commuters! NO PETS, NO SMOKING.