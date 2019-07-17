All apartments in South Riding
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

25192 BEACH PLACE

25192 Beach Place · No Longer Available
Location

25192 Beach Place, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2,889 sq. ft. End Unit Town Home Boosting with Natural Light, offers Hardwood Floor in a Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with Granite tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, complete with an island and a breakfast bar and overlooks the backyard, with beautiful hardwood floors. The open living room and dining room area boast large windows that fill the entire main level with sunlight. Beautiful deck off of kitchen to enjoy outdoors. 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths and two car Garage. Fully Finished walk-out level Basement with Full Bath, fire place & space for a bedroom. Huge Master Bedroom with Walk-in closet and organizers, sitting area, upgraded master bath. Good view to courtyard and trees. There is a bonus room on the lower level with tons of potential. Playroom, office space, exercise room, or anything you want! Also leads out to the sunny backyard. Highly desirable community with access to 40 mile trail. Dulles South Recreation and Community Center, parks, Stone Ridge and South Riding shopping centers, dining options, and more are only minutes away! Convenient to Route 50~great for commuters! NO PETS, NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25192 BEACH PLACE have any available units?
25192 BEACH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25192 BEACH PLACE have?
Some of 25192 BEACH PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25192 BEACH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
25192 BEACH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25192 BEACH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 25192 BEACH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25192 BEACH PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 25192 BEACH PLACE offers parking.
Does 25192 BEACH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25192 BEACH PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25192 BEACH PLACE have a pool?
No, 25192 BEACH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 25192 BEACH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 25192 BEACH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25192 BEACH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25192 BEACH PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25192 BEACH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25192 BEACH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
