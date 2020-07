25461 LEMON TREE PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

THE STATELY "HIGHGROVE" FLOORPLAN AN ELEGANT RESIDENCE, WITH OVER 4,000 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE. BRICK FRONT. 3-CAR SIDE LOAD GARAGE. 2-STORY FOYER WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS & DUAL STAIRCASE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, COOK-TOP, GLORIOUS FORGIVING CORIAN COUNTER-TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SUNROOM. 2-STORY FAMILY ROOM WITH FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS AND GAS FIREPLACE. GORGEOUS LIGHT-FILLED SUN ROOM OFF KITCHEN. LARGE DECK BACKING TO WOODED AREA. UPSTAIRS HALLWAY OVERLOOKING FAMILY ROOM AND FOYER. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH COFFERED CEILINGS, AND SITTING AREA. 3 ADDITIONAL NICE SIZED BEDROOMS. AND A MASSIVE BASEMENT WALK-UP BASEMENT. ALL THIS ON OVER A 1/2 ACRE LOT! THIS PLACE EVEN HAS A LAUNDRY CHUTE. WHY OWN WHEN YOU CAN RENT THIS MARVELOUS HOME! DON'T JUST THINK ABOUT LIVING IN "CEDAR HUNT", DO IT! PLEASE, NO PETS. AVAILABLE 7/24/2020 (BUT, SUBJECT TO CHANGE).