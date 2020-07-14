Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

Unit 304 Available 07/25/20 Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 280123



Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft. Lee as well as major shopping and dining areas both to the north and south you'll wonder what took so long to live here! Rivermont Crossing, our two and three bedroom apartment homes, and Rivermont Landing, two and three story townhomes, are both great options here. Rivermont Crossing has everything you would ever want in a home.

From 2 resort style saltwater pools and a 24-hour fitness studio with advanced PRECOR equipment to 24-hour emergency maintenance and more, it really is like joining a country club and living there! Enjoy a cookout with friends and family using the outdoor grilling deck! Pets are welcome and there is NO WEIGHT LIMIT! Take them to the fenced-in bark park for them to play and meet other doggie friends! Rivermont Crossing is located just off I-295 and I-95 and only 20 minutes away from downtown Richmond!

