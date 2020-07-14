All apartments in South Boston
Find more places like 1601 304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Boston, VA
/
1601 304
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1601 304

1601 Seymour Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1601 Seymour Drive, South Boston, VA 24592

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit 304 Available 07/25/20 Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 280123

Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft. Lee as well as major shopping and dining areas both to the north and south you'll wonder what took so long to live here! Rivermont Crossing, our two and three bedroom apartment homes, and Rivermont Landing, two and three story townhomes, are both great options here. Rivermont Crossing has everything you would ever want in a home.
From 2 resort style saltwater pools and a 24-hour fitness studio with advanced PRECOR equipment to 24-hour emergency maintenance and more, it really is like joining a country club and living there! Enjoy a cookout with friends and family using the outdoor grilling deck! Pets are welcome and there is NO WEIGHT LIMIT! Take them to the fenced-in bark park for them to play and meet other doggie friends! Rivermont Crossing is located just off I-295 and I-95 and only 20 minutes away from downtown Richmond!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280123
Property Id 280123

(RLNE5859336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 304 have any available units?
1601 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Boston, VA.
What amenities does 1601 304 have?
Some of 1601 304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 304 currently offering any rent specials?
1601 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 304 is pet friendly.
Does 1601 304 offer parking?
No, 1601 304 does not offer parking.
Does 1601 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 304 have a pool?
Yes, 1601 304 has a pool.
Does 1601 304 have accessible units?
No, 1601 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 304 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 304 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCChapel Hill, NCLynchburg, VABurlington, NC
Mebane, NCHillsborough, NCGraham, NCForest, VAFarmville, VA
Timberlake, VASouth Hill, VADanville, VAOxford, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh