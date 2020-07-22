/
halifax county
8 Apartments for rent in Halifax County, VA📍
1 Unit Available
301 Ragland St
301 Ragland Street, South Boston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1600 sqft
Remodeled Downtown South Boston Home - Property Id: 324069 Your next home is available to rent now! Enjoy front-porch living in this newly remodeled and spacious home that will charm and delight.
1 Unit Available
2153 Swain Road
2153 Swain Road, Halifax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$700
3 BR 1 bath brick ranch - 3 Bed room 1 bath brick ranch style home. Washer/Dryer as is, Stove and fridge included. (Option to lower to $625 if you have your own Appliances) Central heating and air. Hard would floors throughout. Freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
4077 Leda Grove Road
4077 Leda Grove Rd, Halifax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$595
Three bedroom, 2 bath singlewide! Private lot in Nathalie. - Three bedroom, two bath single wide on private lot! Very private! Property is on Mecklenburg Electric Co op and a well for water.
Results within 1 mile of Halifax County
1 Unit Available
137 Central Street
137 Central Street, Brookneal, VA
3 Bedrooms
$695
1200 sqft
137 Central Street Available 08/07/20 Adorable newly renovated house in Brookneal! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath has been renovated from the floors up! Very private location. Does have lots of steps to get to the home so be aware. Heat pump.
1 Unit Available
808 Lynchburg Ave
808 Lynchburg Avenue, Brookneal, VA
5 Bedrooms
$895
1671 sqft
Gorgeous LARGE home in Brookneal! - This 5 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for your new adventures in Brookneal! Gorgeous home in convenient location! Has a full unfinished basement, fireplace in living room, eat in kitchen, dining room, lots of
Results within 5 miles of Halifax County
1 Unit Available
901-4 Red Hill Road
901 Red Hill Rd, Charlotte County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1500 sqft
Gorgeous townhouse in Brookneal with full basement. Includes electric and water! - This 2 bed 1.5 bath townhomes include electricity! These have basements ranging from completely finished to not finished at all.
Results within 10 miles of Halifax County
1 Unit Available
2136 Oak Grove Rd.
2136 Oak Grove Road, Pittsylvania County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$635
2136 Oak Grove Rd. - Nice county property, newly renovated a must see. Mobile Home 2 Bedrooms 2 Bath Washer & Dryer Hook Up Central Heat & Air Private Lot with Covered Car Parking No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906999)
1 Unit Available
295 Jaber Road
295 Jaber Road, Mecklenburg County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$885
1015 sqft
2 bedroom, lakeview cottage - LAKEFRONT View from a charming, country cottage on Kerr Lake. 2 bedroom / 2 bath Enjoy the scenic open fields, water view and allow life to slow down at this beautiful place.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Halifax County area include Central Virginia Community College, Longwood University, Guilford College, Meredith College, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Cary, and Chapel Hill have apartments for rent.