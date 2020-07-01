All apartments in Short Pump
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:34 PM

4351 Saunders Station Loop

4351 Saunders Station Loop · (804) 991-0269
Location

4351 Saunders Station Loop, Short Pump, VA 23233

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2509 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Stanley Martin Home, Truxton floorplan Condo with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths has everything on your wish list... spacious open home with gourmet kitchen, beautiful flooring, modern finishes, big walk-in closets and so much more! Visit today and you will know your new home search is over! Located in the highly desirable Short Pump area, Saunder's Station provides you the convenience you've been searching for in a low maintenance community that brings simplicity to your life so you are free to enjoy the things you love. Tenant insurance is required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4351 Saunders Station Loop have any available units?
4351 Saunders Station Loop has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4351 Saunders Station Loop have?
Some of 4351 Saunders Station Loop's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4351 Saunders Station Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4351 Saunders Station Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4351 Saunders Station Loop pet-friendly?
No, 4351 Saunders Station Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Short Pump.
Does 4351 Saunders Station Loop offer parking?
No, 4351 Saunders Station Loop does not offer parking.
Does 4351 Saunders Station Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4351 Saunders Station Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4351 Saunders Station Loop have a pool?
Yes, 4351 Saunders Station Loop has a pool.
Does 4351 Saunders Station Loop have accessible units?
No, 4351 Saunders Station Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4351 Saunders Station Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4351 Saunders Station Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 4351 Saunders Station Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 4351 Saunders Station Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
