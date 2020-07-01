4351 Saunders Station Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Stanley Martin Home, Truxton floorplan Condo with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths has everything on your wish list... spacious open home with gourmet kitchen, beautiful flooring, modern finishes, big walk-in closets and so much more! Visit today and you will know your new home search is over! Located in the highly desirable Short Pump area, Saunder's Station provides you the convenience you've been searching for in a low maintenance community that brings simplicity to your life so you are free to enjoy the things you love. Tenant insurance is required