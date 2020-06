Amenities

pet friendly parking playground carpet

LOCATION!!! LOCATION!!! LOCATION!!! - CONVENIENTLY LOCATED APARTMENT HOME IN 7 CORNERS WITH BUS STOPS AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE COMMUNITY!!!



THIS UNIT IS FRESHLY PAINTED AND FIXED UP AND READY FOR YOU!!! CARPETS ARE BEING CLEANED!!!



THE UNIT HAS GOOD SIZED FLOOR SPACES THROUGHOUT, LAUNDRY IS AVAILABLE DOWNSTAIRS AND YOU CAN HAVE 2 PARKING SPACES!!!ELECTRONIC DOOR ENTRANCE AND OTER NICE FEATURES!!!



