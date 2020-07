Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

RENOVATED AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - THIS LOVELY APARTMENT HOME HAD A COMPLETE RENOVATION A YEAR AGO!!!



THIS PROPERTY HAD AN ACCEPTED APPLICATION BUT DUE TO LOSS OF EMPLOYMENT THIS PROPERTY IS BACK ON THE MARKET!!!



WONDERFULLY OPEN FLOOR PLAN, WITH LOTS OF SPACE!!!



KITCHEN AND BATH ARE 1 YEAR OLD AND LOOK GREAT!!!



EXCELLENT 7 CORNERS LOCATION AND WILL RENT QUICKLY!!!



(RLNE5588484)