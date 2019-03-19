All apartments in Seven Corners
Seven Corners, VA
6149 Glen Eagles Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6149 Glen Eagles Court

6149 Glen Eagles Court · No Longer Available
Location

6149 Glen Eagles Court, Seven Corners, VA 22044
Seven Corners

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Kate Moore-Bor with Renter's Warehouse represents this great opportunity. Don't miss out on this Brilliant Townhome in the sought after district of Seven Corners. Carpeted 2BRs w/ ceiling fans and potential 3rd BR master suite in Basement. 3.5 renovated Baths. Very well maintained neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, w/ deck access. Beautiful Kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances. Spacious basement with fireplace and walk-out entrance to fenced brick patio. Very convenient to Shops, Restaurants, and public transportation. Minutes to Seven Corners. Short drive to East Falls Metro and easy commutes to DC, and Pentagon. Easy access to Route 50, 66, and 395. Call Kate on 703.565.7959

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

