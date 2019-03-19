6149 Glen Eagles Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Kate Moore-Bor with Renter's Warehouse represents this great opportunity. Don't miss out on this Brilliant Townhome in the sought after district of Seven Corners. Carpeted 2BRs w/ ceiling fans and potential 3rd BR master suite in Basement. 3.5 renovated Baths. Very well maintained neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, w/ deck access. Beautiful Kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances. Spacious basement with fireplace and walk-out entrance to fenced brick patio. Very convenient to Shops, Restaurants, and public transportation. Minutes to Seven Corners. Short drive to East Falls Metro and easy commutes to DC, and Pentagon. Easy access to Route 50, 66, and 395. Call Kate on 703.565.7959