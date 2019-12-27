6534 WAYSIDE PLACE

Amenities

***Incredible first time rental in like new condition-only 7 years old***Stunning Colonial built by Stanley Martin offering 5 BRs & 4.5 Bas, impressive finishes & upgraded throughout. Covered front porch welcomes you, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout main level, main level office, formal dining open up to gourmet kitchen offering: SS appliances, oversized Ilsand, granite counters, white cabinets overlooking breakfast area & enormous family room w/ cozy gas FP! Walk out to Trex Deck with PVC railing & stairs to back/side yard! Generous Master Suite w/ sitting room, 2 walk-in closets-both with premium, wood closet organizers & contemporary lighting. Luxurious, spa like bath with Soaking tub & sep shower w/ seamless shower door, custom tile, even lighting in built-in shelving! 3 full baths on the upper level & bedroom level laundry. Princess suite with walk-in closet & private bath. Every bedroom has a walk-in closet-very hard to find. Incredible walk-out basement with 17' ceilings, full bar featuring draft beer taps, wine cooler, granite counter, stacked stone accent & more! Media room with built-in surround sound, wall of windows off of 5th bedroom also with 17' ceilings, full bath and walk-out to private backyard. This is one of the best locations in the neighborhood-in the cul-d-sac and backing to trees for lots of privacy!