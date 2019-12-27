All apartments in Rose Hill
Find more places like 6534 WAYSIDE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rose Hill, VA
/
6534 WAYSIDE PLACE
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

6534 WAYSIDE PLACE

6534 Wayside Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rose Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6534 Wayside Place, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
media room
***Incredible first time rental in like new condition-only 7 years old***Stunning Colonial built by Stanley Martin offering 5 BRs & 4.5 Bas, impressive finishes & upgraded throughout. Covered front porch welcomes you, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout main level, main level office, formal dining open up to gourmet kitchen offering: SS appliances, oversized Ilsand, granite counters, white cabinets overlooking breakfast area & enormous family room w/ cozy gas FP! Walk out to Trex Deck with PVC railing & stairs to back/side yard! Generous Master Suite w/ sitting room, 2 walk-in closets-both with premium, wood closet organizers & contemporary lighting. Luxurious, spa like bath with Soaking tub & sep shower w/ seamless shower door, custom tile, even lighting in built-in shelving! 3 full baths on the upper level & bedroom level laundry. Princess suite with walk-in closet & private bath. Every bedroom has a walk-in closet-very hard to find. Incredible walk-out basement with 17' ceilings, full bar featuring draft beer taps, wine cooler, granite counter, stacked stone accent & more! Media room with built-in surround sound, wall of windows off of 5th bedroom also with 17' ceilings, full bath and walk-out to private backyard. This is one of the best locations in the neighborhood-in the cul-d-sac and backing to trees for lots of privacy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6534 WAYSIDE PLACE have any available units?
6534 WAYSIDE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 6534 WAYSIDE PLACE have?
Some of 6534 WAYSIDE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6534 WAYSIDE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6534 WAYSIDE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6534 WAYSIDE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6534 WAYSIDE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 6534 WAYSIDE PLACE offer parking?
No, 6534 WAYSIDE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6534 WAYSIDE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6534 WAYSIDE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6534 WAYSIDE PLACE have a pool?
No, 6534 WAYSIDE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6534 WAYSIDE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6534 WAYSIDE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6534 WAYSIDE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6534 WAYSIDE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6534 WAYSIDE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6534 WAYSIDE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rose Hill Apartments with BalconyRose Hill Apartments with Gym
Rose Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRose Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rose Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASummerfield, MD
South Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFort Hunt, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America