All apartments in Rose Hill
Find more places like 6509 DORSET DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rose Hill, VA
/
6509 DORSET DRIVE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:48 PM

6509 DORSET DRIVE

6509 Dorset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rose Hill
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6509 Dorset Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Groveton

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
DO NOT CALL THE OFFICE- PLEASE CALL AGENT DIRECTLY..Renting the BASEMENT ONLY of this lovely house. Basement has an independent entrance on the side of the house. There are 2 bedrooms(good sizes) a large living/dining area. Utilities included. The apartment is ideal for a single person or a couple. No pets and no smoking. The house has nice backyard and there is a driveway where tenant can park a car. There is a metro station(Huntington yellow line) less than 2 miles away. Please call LA with questions. There is a combo at the basement entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 DORSET DRIVE have any available units?
6509 DORSET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
Is 6509 DORSET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6509 DORSET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 DORSET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6509 DORSET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 6509 DORSET DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6509 DORSET DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6509 DORSET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6509 DORSET DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 DORSET DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6509 DORSET DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6509 DORSET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6509 DORSET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 DORSET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6509 DORSET DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6509 DORSET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6509 DORSET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rose Hill 3 BedroomsRose Hill Apartments with Balconies
Rose Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRose Hill Apartments with Parking
Rose Hill Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDKemp Mill, MDBrookmont, MDAccokeek, MDPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MD
Lake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VACalverton, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VAMitchellville, MDBensville, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VAMontclair, VAKettering, MDFort Hunt, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America