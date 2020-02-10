6509 DORSET DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

DO NOT CALL THE OFFICE- PLEASE CALL AGENT DIRECTLY..Renting the BASEMENT ONLY of this lovely house. Basement has an independent entrance on the side of the house. There are 2 bedrooms(good sizes) a large living/dining area. Utilities included. The apartment is ideal for a single person or a couple. No pets and no smoking. The house has nice backyard and there is a driveway where tenant can park a car. There is a metro station(Huntington yellow line) less than 2 miles away. Please call LA with questions. There is a combo at the basement entrance.