Last updated May 8 2020 at 11:33 AM

5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR

5946 Woodfield Estates Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5946 Woodfield Estates Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 5946 Woodfield Estates Drive, a wonderful end-unit 2-sides brick townhome that backs to trees in Willow Creek. This 4-bedroom home has beautiful hardwood floors on the main and upper levels, fresh paint throughout and modern light fixtures. The spacious kitchen has white cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances and a nice breakfast area. The airy master bedroom offers a vaulted ceiling, a large walk-in closet, a second closet and a master bath. The terrific walk-out lower level includes a rec room with a relaxing fireplace, fourth bedroom, full bath, lots of storage options and a sliding glass door leading to the brick patio and yard. This home is located just minutes from all major commuter routes (I-95/395/495), and easy access to two town centers, the Van Dorn Metro Station, and Fort Belvoir.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR have any available units?
5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR have?
Some of 5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR currently offering any rent specials?
5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR pet-friendly?
No, 5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR offer parking?
Yes, 5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR offers parking.
Does 5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR have a pool?
No, 5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR does not have a pool.
Does 5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR have accessible units?
No, 5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR does not have units with air conditioning.

