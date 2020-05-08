5946 WOODFIELD ESTATES DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 5946 Woodfield Estates Drive, a wonderful end-unit 2-sides brick townhome that backs to trees in Willow Creek. This 4-bedroom home has beautiful hardwood floors on the main and upper levels, fresh paint throughout and modern light fixtures. The spacious kitchen has white cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances and a nice breakfast area. The airy master bedroom offers a vaulted ceiling, a large walk-in closet, a second closet and a master bath. The terrific walk-out lower level includes a rec room with a relaxing fireplace, fourth bedroom, full bath, lots of storage options and a sliding glass door leading to the brick patio and yard. This home is located just minutes from all major commuter routes (I-95/395/495), and easy access to two town centers, the Van Dorn Metro Station, and Fort Belvoir.