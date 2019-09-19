Amenities

5911 Chevell Ct Available 10/01/19 Stunning multi-bedroom property - Stunning multilevel property with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1802 sq. ft, and very nice mature landscaping. Hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen has gas range, all the necessary appliances, and a large space for the table making entertaining a breeze. Bring the outside in as you take advantage of the fully enclosed screened in porch off the kitchen during the year. An adjacent attached deck makes any summer cook out easy with plenty of room to grill. The porch and deck overlook a spacious, fully fenced, green backyard with old growth shade trees. With so much space the backyard will feel like a retreat for the whole family. Inside the family room cozy up to a wood-burning fireplace during those cold winter months. Watch tv as the sounds and smells of burning wood fill the air. Bedrooms are located on the upper floor; rooms share a bathroom. Master bedroom has its own mater suite. The property is near a cul-de-sac making this a quiet place to live, super nice neighbors, and a basketball hoop for the kiddos. Super location w/easy access to Metro, shopping, dining & commuter routes! Nearby schools are CLERMONT Elementary school; TWAIN Middle school; and EDISON High school. TENANT pays utilities: Power, Gas, Water, Sewer, OWNER pays Garbage. Pets are welcome. Accepting applications now at www.keyrenteralexandria.com/alexandria-homes-for-rent



