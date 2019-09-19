All apartments in Rose Hill
Home
/
Rose Hill, VA
/
5911 Chevell Ct
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

5911 Chevell Ct

5911 Chevell Court · No Longer Available
Location

5911 Chevell Court, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5911 Chevell Ct Available 10/01/19 Stunning multi-bedroom property - Stunning multilevel property with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1802 sq. ft, and very nice mature landscaping. Hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen has gas range, all the necessary appliances, and a large space for the table making entertaining a breeze. Bring the outside in as you take advantage of the fully enclosed screened in porch off the kitchen during the year. An adjacent attached deck makes any summer cook out easy with plenty of room to grill. The porch and deck overlook a spacious, fully fenced, green backyard with old growth shade trees. With so much space the backyard will feel like a retreat for the whole family. Inside the family room cozy up to a wood-burning fireplace during those cold winter months. Watch tv as the sounds and smells of burning wood fill the air. Bedrooms are located on the upper floor; rooms share a bathroom. Master bedroom has its own mater suite. The property is near a cul-de-sac making this a quiet place to live, super nice neighbors, and a basketball hoop for the kiddos. Super location w/easy access to Metro, shopping, dining & commuter routes! Nearby schools are CLERMONT Elementary school; TWAIN Middle school; and EDISON High school. TENANT pays utilities: Power, Gas, Water, Sewer, OWNER pays Garbage. Pets are welcome. Accepting applications now at www.keyrenteralexandria.com/alexandria-homes-for-rent

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one-year lease required longer terms accepted.

(RLNE5092884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 Chevell Ct have any available units?
5911 Chevell Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5911 Chevell Ct have?
Some of 5911 Chevell Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 Chevell Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Chevell Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 Chevell Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5911 Chevell Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5911 Chevell Ct offer parking?
No, 5911 Chevell Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5911 Chevell Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 Chevell Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 Chevell Ct have a pool?
No, 5911 Chevell Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5911 Chevell Ct have accessible units?
No, 5911 Chevell Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 Chevell Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5911 Chevell Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5911 Chevell Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5911 Chevell Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
