Rose Hill, VA
5815 QUEENS GATE CT
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:12 PM

5815 QUEENS GATE CT

5815 Queens Gate Court · No Longer Available
Location

5815 Queens Gate Court, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One-of-a-kind charming cottage on nearly 1/2 acre lot, nestled among trees. Hardwood floors throughout, newer windows and charm galore welcome you! From the arched entryway, step into the open living room with wood fireplace. The spacious dining room leads to kitchen with granite counters. From here, step out to the multi-level large deck ready for warm weather entertaining! A main level bedroom and full bath complete this level. Upstairs, 2 bedrooms and hall bath are complemented by ample attic/eaves storage. The lower level of this home features a generous rec room with on-trend ceramic tile "wood" look plank flooring. A large laundry and storage room and access to the attached garage complete this level. New roof and gutters 2018, bathroom updates 2018, waterproofing/sump pumps 2015. Close to metro, 495 and a commuter's dream location on a rare private lot! ALSO FOR SALE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 QUEENS GATE CT have any available units?
5815 QUEENS GATE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5815 QUEENS GATE CT have?
Some of 5815 QUEENS GATE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 QUEENS GATE CT currently offering any rent specials?
5815 QUEENS GATE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 QUEENS GATE CT pet-friendly?
No, 5815 QUEENS GATE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 5815 QUEENS GATE CT offer parking?
Yes, 5815 QUEENS GATE CT offers parking.
Does 5815 QUEENS GATE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5815 QUEENS GATE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 QUEENS GATE CT have a pool?
No, 5815 QUEENS GATE CT does not have a pool.
Does 5815 QUEENS GATE CT have accessible units?
No, 5815 QUEENS GATE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 QUEENS GATE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5815 QUEENS GATE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5815 QUEENS GATE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5815 QUEENS GATE CT does not have units with air conditioning.

