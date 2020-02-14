5815 QUEENS GATE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

One-of-a-kind charming cottage on nearly 1/2 acre lot, nestled among trees. Hardwood floors throughout, newer windows and charm galore welcome you! From the arched entryway, step into the open living room with wood fireplace. The spacious dining room leads to kitchen with granite counters. From here, step out to the multi-level large deck ready for warm weather entertaining! A main level bedroom and full bath complete this level. Upstairs, 2 bedrooms and hall bath are complemented by ample attic/eaves storage. The lower level of this home features a generous rec room with on-trend ceramic tile "wood" look plank flooring. A large laundry and storage room and access to the attached garage complete this level. New roof and gutters 2018, bathroom updates 2018, waterproofing/sump pumps 2015. Close to metro, 495 and a commuter's dream location on a rare private lot! ALSO FOR SALE