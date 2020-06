Amenities

FRESH NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET completed by 5/31! Nicely finished 3-bed 3.5 bath townhouse in Wellington Commons, just off Van Dorn half-mile from beltway and Kingstowne Center, less than 1 mile to the metro. Wood floors and renovated kitchen with granite, stainless appliances. Master bath has separate tub & shower, dual sinks; lower level family room with FP, study & full bath. Walking path from fenced back patio around the neighborhood. Shopping nearby.