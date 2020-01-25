All apartments in Rose Hill
5632 Ridge View Dr
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:45 AM

5632 Ridge View Dr

5632 Ridge View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5632 Ridge View Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic townhouse in Loft Ridge backing to common space and trees. Features large updated kitchen, huge deck, patio, rec. room with fireplace, large bedrooms, storage space and more. Pets case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5632 Ridge View Dr have any available units?
5632 Ridge View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5632 Ridge View Dr have?
Some of 5632 Ridge View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5632 Ridge View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5632 Ridge View Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5632 Ridge View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5632 Ridge View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5632 Ridge View Dr offer parking?
No, 5632 Ridge View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5632 Ridge View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5632 Ridge View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5632 Ridge View Dr have a pool?
No, 5632 Ridge View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5632 Ridge View Dr have accessible units?
No, 5632 Ridge View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5632 Ridge View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5632 Ridge View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5632 Ridge View Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5632 Ridge View Dr has units with air conditioning.
